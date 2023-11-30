Consumers Energy to test emergency sirens at Hardy, Rogers and Croton dams Dec. 5

(WXMI) — Consumers Energy plans to test the emergency sirens at the Hardy, Rogers and Croton dams next week.

We’re told the tests will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5 at around 9 a.m.

Tests will consist of a voice message followed by a siren lasting 30 seconds, ending with a second voice message, according to the energy service provider.

In the event of a real dam failure, Consumers Energy advises the public to get to higher ground and away from the Muskegon River. Tune in to local television and radio stations for updates.

The public is reminded to stay away from icy reservoirs and areas downriver from dams throughout the winter.

