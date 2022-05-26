Consumers Energy to gift $50K in relief after Gaylord tornado

GAYLORD, Mich. — Consumers Energy says it will donate $50,000 to help Gaylord residents recover from last week’s tornado.

The energy provider says the money will go to the Otsego County United Way and the Otsego Community Foundation, two nonprofit organizations that will bring critical aid to community members and businesses.

“Consumers Energy is committed to being part of the solution as our friends and neighbors in Gaylord recover from this devastation,” says Consumers Energy Foundation Secretary & Treasurer Carolyn Bloodworth. “We recognize the critical need and are humbled to play a part in supporting the Gaylord community during this difficult time.”

We’re told the Consumers Energy Foundation will also match funds donated by the company’s workers and retirees.

