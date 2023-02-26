Consumers Energy: Most customers should have power restored today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Most people should see their power restored today following last weeks ice storm which knocked thousands in the dark, according to Consumers Energy.

More than 87,000 customers were without power as of Sunday morning, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

More than 600 Consumers Energy workers are working to restore power to affected customers. They're joined by about 2,000 lineworkers from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Virginia.

"Our crews have made strong progress this weekend and are committed to working around the clock to get the job done," said Norm Kapala one of the leading Consumers Energy officers in charge of this event. “Our crews have made strong progress this weekend and are committed to working around the clock to get the job done.""

In an effort to thank customers for their patience, Consumers Energy is hosting several in-person events in Kalamazoo, Jackson and Hillsdale County.

A community breakfast will be held today from 8a.m.-11a.m. at the Gene Davis and Sons Banquet Center in Jackson. There'll also be free breakfast from 8-10a.m. today at the American Legion Post #360 in Reading located in Hillsdale County. Free lunch will also be provided at the Walmart Supercenter in Jonesville, also in Hillsdale County from noon to 2:30p.m.

Customers can get free admission to the Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center in Portage starting at noon, the first 400 guests will get free tickets.

Consumers Energy said restoration work will be fully complete on Monday.