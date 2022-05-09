Consumers Energy looking for landowners to help lead clean energy efforts

JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy announced Monday it wants to work with landowners and communities to find land for new solar plants.

The goal is to build utility-scale solar power plants that will provide clean, renewable electricity to Michigan for decades to come.

Consumers needs tens of thousands of acres throughout the state for these solar plants.

Ideal project sites are about 500 to 900 acres of flat, open and treeless land, including farm fields, brownfield sites and publicly owned properties.

Participating landowners can sell their property to Consumers or create an ongoing source of revenue by entering into long-term easement agreements.

Additionally, Consumers Energy says solar power plants create hundreds of construction jobs and can increase a community’s revenue.

This is all part of the company’s proposed Clean Energy Plan, which would reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 63 million tons.

That’s the equivalent of removing 12.4 million passenger vehicles from the road for one year.

Solar is at the heart of Consumers’ Clean Energy Plan, which aims to protect the environment by eliminating coal and achieving net zero carbon emissions.

Specifically, Consumers plans to add 8,000 megawatts of utility-scale solar energy by 2040, when more than 60 percent of its electric capacity will come from renewable sources.

If you are a landowner or community official who wants to learn more about this potential, click here.

