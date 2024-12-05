Consumers Energy: 200 workers prepared for lakeshore outages

(WXMI) — Consumers Energy sat down with FOX 17 Wednesday on how the company prepared before the winter storm’s arrival.

The energy provider says wind on the lakeshore was their biggest concern. Roughly 80 crews began their shifts Wednesday afternoon, consisting of more than 200 line workers. They were posted near the lakeshore well ahead of the storm.

“You never know for sure what the path of the storm is going to be or how powerful it's going to be, but our job is to be as ready as we can and get people in positions that they can get to work quickly,” says spokesperson Brian Wheeler. “That … gets power back on for customers more quickly as well.”

If you lose power to the storm, file a report on Consumers Energy’s website so they can begin remedying the problem.

If you plan to use a generator, keep the following tips in mind from the American Red Cross:



Do not use generators in enclosed spaces such as homes, basements and garages.

Run the generator on a dry surface and underneath a canopy-like structure. Don't touch it when it's wet.

Make sure all cords are free of cuts and tears, and that the plug is equipped with all three prongs.

Keep carbon monoxide alarms around the home so you can be alerted of any buildup.

It's also a good idea to check your carbon monoxide alarms at least once every month. There should be an alarm installed on each level of the home and near sleeping areas.

Remember that carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless, so it can't be detected by any of the human senses.

