Power outage impacting Wayland area scheduled for this weekend

WAYLAND, Mich. — Consumers Energy has scheduled a power outage for the Wayland area this weekend.

The outage will begin Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 p.m. and end Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6 a.m., according to the Wayland Fire Department (WFD).

We’re told residents impacted by the planned outage were sent postcards about it in the mail this week.

WFD says it will operate as a warming shelter during the outage for community members who need it.

