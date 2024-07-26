Consumers Energy and Community Food Group helping low income families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eating is something that so many easily take for granted, but in Michigan, and all across the world, data shows that many face hunger on a daily basis.

So today, Consumers Energy, alongside Community Food Club, is making a major funding announcement to help those in need.

The funding announcement? A $250,000 donation to allow Community Food Group to continue impacting the lives of so many.

Community Food Group provides groceries at an affordable price, healthier food options, and a loving community.

“My experience has saved a lot of money for me,” Community Food Group member Sandra Diaz said.

Fellow Community Food Group member Kate Barker chimed in, saying, "It fills in all the gaps that we can’t afford at the grocery store.”

AJ Fossel, the Executive Director at the Community Food Club, believes in the work she is doing, saying, "No matter what your socioeconomic status is, you deserve a dignified customer service experience when it comes to food."

Fossel also remarked that they've seen a 47% growth in the households that they've served in just twelve months — and the numbers continue to rise.

There are 91,000 adults in Kent County — 18% of the population — that is food insecure.

According to Michigan 2-1-1, the average household spends $438 per month on groceries, and food prices have steadily increased every year since 2020. Additionally, 1,177,820 people in Michigan face hunger, averaging one in nine people.

Community Food Group is making a real difference in Kent County, serving about 15,000 people per year. With an average payment of $13 per week, these families are able to fill their fridges.

"Access to basic, affordable food is critical not only to sustaining individuals and families, but to ensuring whole communities thrive," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "It is a privilege to be able to work with an organization striving to address that need in one of our state's largest cities, and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with them to help reduce the number of Michiganders struggling to put food on the table."

Consumers Energy's $250,000 donation will go a long way in helping hunger in Kent County. They say their facility and equipment upgrades will be among the ways the donation will be used. The money will also help this non-profit grocery store to feed an additional 3,500 people per month.

