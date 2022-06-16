Construction begins on new apartment complex in Belknap Lookout neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction has begun on Belknap Place, a new 50-unit apartment complex in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood. The complex is expected to open this fall.

The construction of the building is expected to cost $12 million. The goal of the complex is to bring affordable housing to the area. The building will be LEED certified, using a worldwide green building rating system. The LEED framework looks at a building’s health, efficiency, carbon emissions, and cost-savings.

Belknap Place is planning to be LEED certified by including sustainability features related to location, transportation, sustainable sites (construction pollution prevention, pest control, rainwater management), water efficiency, energy and atmosphere (lighting, windows, air filtration), materials and resources, indoor environmental quality, innovation, and regional priorities.

The project is a partnership between PK Companies, Third Coast Development, and Grand Valley State University. The City of Grand Rapids and the Neighbors of Belknap Lookout association have also supported the project.

“The LEED certification program criteria focuses on the health and well-being of the residents making it a natural fit in alignment with PK’s guiding principles,” said PK Development Associate Sam Schultz. “As proud long-term owners of the communities that we build, PK remains committed to environmental sustainability and creating positive outcomes for the surrounding community.”

Belknap Place is expected to open in Fall 2022.

