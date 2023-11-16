Construction Allies In Action working to build more equitable construction industry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new organization is working to build change from the ground up in the construction industry.

Construction Allies in Action was created in 2020 to provide resources and support to help underrepresented contractors thrive.

"Construction Allies in Action was founded out of really a frustration that there just wasn't enough happening to move the needle in terms of representation in the construction industry for minority and women-owned businesses," explained Nate Beene, a board member for Construction Allies in Action. "It can't happen through passivity like we have to have accountability, we have to have some rigor, we have to have some structure. And that's what the program is really designed to do."

Beene explained Construction Allies provides support under three main pillars:

*The Strong Foundations program- helping early-stage entrepreneurs/contractors with a seven-month course teaching the basics

*An Affiliate Hub- offering back office support services, like accounting and marketing

*Foundations Plus program- services for mature contractors, including strategic planning and important connections to grow their business

Lisa Knight, owner of a concrete business called DV Apple Logistics, said the organization has helped.

"Really had a lot of opportunities to learn a lot of things," she told FOX 17 News. "They're able to support us in that work to be able to get the certifications so that we can get bigger jobs right and do bigger things. Now, I haven't done any government contracts yet. But I'm looking forward to starting to do that."

FOX 17

Beene, who also owns a landscaping, snowplow, and construction company called Building Bridges, said it's good to be able to help others build their success.

"There's nothing more rewarding to have kind of been through some of the grind and to kind of be on the other side of some of it, and be able to expedite the process for somebody else," he said.

To learn more about Construction Allies in Action, click here.

