'Concerts in the Park' returns to Wyoming, featuring local artists and food trucks

WYOMING, Mich. — The "Concerts in the Park" series is set to make its return this summer in Wyoming, offering families free entertainment at Lamar Park.

Scheduled for almost every Tuesday from June 17 to July 29, the series will take a break during the week of the 4th of July.

Concerts will kick off at 6 p.m., featuring local artists from West Michigan and a diverse range of styles, including 90s rock, soul, and alt-country.

To complement the music, food trucks will be on-site with a variety of tasty options for the whole family.

The lineup for the series is as follows:



The Soul Syndicate, June 17th

Kari Lynch Band, June 24th

Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish, July 8th

The Insiders: A Tribute To Tom Petty, July 15th

Phabies, July 22nd

Project 90, July 29th

Be sure to mark your calendars for these exciting evenings of music at Wyoming's concert series.

