Compensation Commission chair responds following invalid controversial proposed pay raises

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County's controversial proposed 60% pay increases were deemed invalid.

Chairperson and Ottawa Impact Founder Joe Moss explained that he found a section of state law that made the Compensation Commission's vote unlawful.

Moss then accused the Compensation Commission Chair Larry Jackson of election interference.

"Additionally, Larry Jackson is the individual who filed the recall against Commissioner Lucy Ebel. Was it collusion between the Democratic Party and local media to influence the recall election? Was this election interference," Moss said.

A day after that accusation, Jackson responds in a statement that reads in part.

"Regarding Chair Moss' unfounded and damaging allegations of misconduct, including accusations of colluding and election interference, I categorically deny these claims. The Compensation Commission operates within the bounds of its mandated responsibilities, convening every two years as required by law," Jackson said.

He did add his thanks to all seven members of the commission.

"I want to extend my gratitude to all the folks who have offered their support and assisted in navigating the legalities of the process," Jackson wrote.

In April, Jackson was the only no in a 3-1 vote to give commissioners a 60% raise and $1,000 a month stipend for "healthcare coverage" starting in 2025.

Moss explained that on Monday night, he found MCL 45.474, to which he pointed to a section of it that reads:

"The commission shall not take action or make a determination without a concurrence of a majority of the members appointed and serving on the commission."

Moments before the commission meeting was set to start, Moss informed the board of commissioners and the public that the recommendation was being pulled off the agenda for that reason.

The controversial suggested pay raises had many commissioners discussing the need for the increase.

Commissioner Doug Zylstra did post on social media for a pay increase of 4-6% and a stipend between $300-$400 per month.

"I was disappointed in the Chair's assignment of blame for the votes to a resident volunteer on our Compensation Committee. We have extensive Administrative and Legal facilities to help our residents navigate their duties on our volunteer Boards, and it was very disheartening to hear the Chair's rhetoric around this issue," Zylstra added in a later post.

Vice-Chairperson and Ottawa Impact Founder Sylvia Rhodea did share a blog post on May 5th questioning whether the Ottawa County Board should be paid a "living wage."

"The hours worked by county commissioners vary by assignment and dedication, with responsibilities occurring throughout the day and evening hours, making additional employment a challenge," Rhodea said in her blog.

The Compensation Commission meets every two years. Other than Commissioners Rebekah Curran and Roger Bergman, every commissioner is currently running for re-election to serve the county for the next four years.

