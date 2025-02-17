Community support grows at Outreach 419 in rural Montcalm County

FENWICK, Mich. — In rural Montcalm County, a small facility called Outreach 419 is experiencing significant growth as it provides support for people dealing with substance abuse.

Heidi and Robert Woldhuis founded Outreach 419 last year after realizing there were no sober events in their area.

"We wanted to provide a space that gave you the opportunity to enjoy social activity again," Heidi Woldhuis said.

The organization started with Friday-night events featuring food and games. As demand grew, they expanded their services to a former church in Fenwick, where they now offer meetings and other support activities free of charge throughout the week.

Robert Woldhuis, co-founder of Outreach 419, said, "We got a lot of different events that we'll do throughout the month, and it's just a fun time to laugh a little bit, connect with people."

Participants like Becky Tamialis appreciate the unique environment Outreach 419 provides.

"It's something you don't get at just an AA meeting. You don't get to go and bring your kids and have fun and have this community," Tamialis said. "I think the moment you walk in the doors, you become a member of our family."

Will Leitch, a newcomer to the program, shared his experience: "Just the positivity around me and the support and zero judgment for my past. It's extremely heartwarming, and I have zero cravings when I'm here with the family."

As recovering addicts themselves, the Woldhuises understand the challenges of sobriety.

"It's not lost on me how absolutely necessary it is for people to have safe places to go where they can socialize and have fun and laugh again," Heidi Woldhuis said.

Outreach 419 is open seven days a week, offering a range of support services for those struggling with substance abuse.

