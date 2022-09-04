$2 billion in ARPA requests, Kent Co. only $127 million to give

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County received $2 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds requests. The problem is that the county has been allocated only $127 million.

FOX 17 has learned the results of the county's community survey that started in May and ended in July.

There is a committee of seven people made up of mostly Kent County officials who will look at proposals to see how it impacts infrastructure, community health, quality of life, economic innovations and workforce development, along with improving government operations.

"So it's going to be a lot of work. As we come down to the final numbers that will be rewarded here from the Kent County ARPA funds," Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack told FOX 17.

Amplify GR's Director of Engagements and Relationships, Latesha Lipscomb, is one of the 333 proposals requests for Kent County's ARPA funds.

"This is going to become really an area where neighbors can thrive and not just survive. And we believe that a community center or community hub is going to be a vital part of that," Lipscomb added.

She wants to use $5 million to make her community hub near the intersection of Fuller and Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids a reality.

"This place will provide what we call the community's front porch and living room so that people can come in and receive services that they need in order to really improve quality of life, as well as we've been in partnership and conversations with a health care partner to provide a clinic in Boston square," Lipscomb said.

Lipscomb isn't the only one who wants their vision to come true.

Coalition to Oppose Domestic Abuse Executive Director Troy Rienstra intends to use the money towards people who seek protection against their abuser.

"Currently, a person has to pay $150 to have their protective order processed and served to their offender, we are doing that for free. So that's one of the things that we offer, we don't believe that any survivor of domestic abuse should have to pay for their safety," Rienstra said.

Kent County held six community forums, 33 meetings with organizations, and an online survey filled out by almost 4,000 people to see what people like to see be done with $127 million.

Data shows the top emerging ideas are multi-use ice and turf facility, affordable housing, and mental health.

"The great thing is to know that these Kent County ARPA funds are going to leave a legacy that's going to last hundreds of years because it's going to help with community health, it's going to help with affordable housing, it's going to help with renewable energy," Womack added.

The ranking for distribution of funds shows people strongly believe community health should be Kent County's top priority.

"There's going to be opportunities for those that didn't receive funds to still collaborate with those that did receive funds. So it's going to have a lot of community engagement involved in the final processing and building with this ARPA within the community," Womack said.

Kent County officials have asked for additional information on some proposals. They say the plan is to allocate funding by the end of the year.

