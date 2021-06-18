Commissioner who brandished rifle during Zoom meeting will not face charges

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will not pursue charges against a Grand Traverse County commissioner after he brandished a rifle during a virtual board meeting earlier this year.

Back in January, the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners held a public meeting on Zoom, where a community member was addressing a previous meeting in which two members of the Proud Boys addressed the Board in support of adoption of Second Amendment Sanctuary status.

During the community member’s public comment, Commissioner Ronald Clous got up from his seat, went out of the camera frame and returned holding a rifle.

Review of the meeting showed he held it across his chest for about five seconds before setting it down out of the frame.

He did not point it directly at the camera at any point.

Nessel’s office determined at Clous’ actions did not amount to criminal conduct because there is not enough evidence to prove malicious intent.

“Anytime a person feels the law has been violated, the police should be notified and a report should be filed to ensure a proper investigation,” Nessel said. “I appreciate the community member who came forward to file this report, and I respect the conclusion reached by my office. I find Commissioner Clous’ action to be reprehensible and irresponsible, but not illegal. While he will not face accountability in a court room, Commissioner Clous’ constituents have the power to make their opinions clear the next time he’s up for re-election.”

Clous is currently serving his fourth term on the board.

