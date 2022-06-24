Comic Geek Out to be held on Saturday, July 16

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library has announced the return of Comic Geek Out for 2022. The event will be held on Saturday, July 16 at Yankee Clipper Branch Library.

The free event will feature a cosplay contest, as well a professional cosplay meet-and-greet. It will also include a comic strip workshop, tabletop games, comic crafts, and an exhibit about the history of comics. There will also be snacks and free books available.

The headline special guest will be voice actress and Grand Rapids native Colleen O’Shaughnessey. O’Shaughnessey is known for voicing Sora Takenouchi in the English dub of the first two seasons of Digimon, which aired on Fox Kids from 1999-2001. She also voiced Jazz Fenton in Nickelodeon’s Danny Phantom, which aired from 2004-2007. O’Shaughnessey also voiced The Wasp/Janet Van Dyne in the Marvel animated series The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, which aired on Disney XD from 2010-2012. Since 2014, she also been the English voice of Tails in Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. She voiced the character in 2020’s live action/animated film Sonic the Hedgehog, the 2022 sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Cartoon Network’s animated series Sonic Boom. At the event, O’Shaughnessey will sign autographs and discuss her career.

Comic Geek Out will be held on Saturday, July 16 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. More information on the event can be found on the Grand Rapids Public Library’s website.

