Comcast RISE offering free technology makeover services to small businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Comcast is encouraging small businesses in West Michigan to apply for free technology makeover services through Comcast RISE. Small businesses can apply up until October 16.

Comcast RISE’s technology makeover provides free computer equipment, internet, voice services, and cybersecurity solutions for a full year. Small businesses typically have networks that are more vulnerable to cyber attacks, and not as likely to have comprehensive protection in place.

Comcast RISE was launched in 2020 to help small business owners of color who were hit the hardest by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2021, Comcast announced that it would expand eligibility to women-owned small businesses throughout the country.

“Small businesses may not have the network security resources of a full-sized IT team, but they face the same risks as any large business, if not more,” said Brad Gramlin, director of Enterprise Direct Sales for Comcast Business in West Michigan. “With the cybersecurity services from the Comcast RISE technology makeover, businesses can experience the reactive and proactive network security offerings that Comcast has, giving them time to learn about the services before making the investment.”

Small businesses have until October 16 to apply for Comcast RISE’s free technology makeover services. Applications can be submitted online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube