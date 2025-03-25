Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: An urgent conversation

(WXMI) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, prompting discussions that could potentially save a life in the face of a critical health issue.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third-most commonly diagnosed cancer in both men and women.

While overall diagnosis rates have dropped since the 1980s, largely due to screenings and lifestyle changes, this trend is primarily observed in older adults. In contrast, individuals under the age of 50 are experiencing an alarming increase in diagnoses, with rates rising by 2.4 percent from 2012 to 2021.

The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2025, approximately 154,000 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Recognizing the signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer is vital for early intervention. FOX 17 spoke with Amy Clark, a 51-year-old West Michigan woman battling colorectal cancer, who emphasized the importance of paying attention to your body, with colorectal cancer being the leading cause of death in men under 50 and the second-leading cause in women under 50.

Clark shared her harrowing journey to diagnosis, recounting what led up to her getting checked out: “Years of constipation, vomiting, [and] sore stomach… I would go to sleep on Friday night after work; I would wake up on Sunday.” Her daughter's concern led to a critical moment when she found her mother unresponsive and called for help.

Despite multiple medical consultations, Clark was initially misdiagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome. However, her instincts and her daughter’s question about a possible cancer diagnosis pushed her to seek a colonoscopy, which ultimately led to a correct diagnosis.

Dr. Ammar Hassan of U-M Health West emphasizes that it is crucial for patients of all ages to look for symptoms suggestive of colon cancer. Symptoms may include changes in bowel habits, persistent diarrhea or constipation, blood in stools, and fatigue.

While the standard age for colorectal screenings has historically been 50, Dr. Hassan notes that due to earlier onset of symptoms, the recommendation now starts at age 45. Additionally, those with a family history should consider screening even earlier, potentially beginning at age 40 or 10 years prior to when a family member was diagnosed.

Clark’s message is clear: “Be your own advocate. If something's not right — you know it's not right — go to the doctor.” She encourages others to voice their concerns and explore testing options such as the Cologuard test or colonoscopies.

Dr. Hassan reiterates the importance of seeking medical attention regardless of age if symptoms arise.

