Coloma Twp. officer released from hospital after officer-involved shooting

HAGAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) has released an update on a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Berrien County earlier this week.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Bundy Road on Monday, troopers say. The Coloma Township Police Department and Berrien County Sheriff’s Office were both involved.

We’re told the suspect, a 40-year-old Hagar Township man, died in the shooting. His identity is being withheld at this time.

MSP says a Coloma Township officer was hospitalized with a gunshot wound but was discharged Tuesday. They are expected to be okay.

An autopsy on the suspect is complete but authorities are currently awaiting lab, toxicology and ballistics reports.

Troopers tell us investigators are currently reviewing video footage of the shooting and tracking down potential witnesses. They ask the public to be patient, as investigations of this scale take time to process. When finished, a report will be submitted to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office.

MSP extends its condolences to everyone impacted by the shooting.

