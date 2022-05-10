Coast Guard tests pollution response

MANISTEE, Mich. — The United States Coast Guard partnered with state, local and tribal government agencies Tuesday to test pollution response capabilities in Manistee.

This exercise aims to review contingency plans for the area and practice deploying effective booming strategies.

Boom is a deployable barrier that aims to prevent oil and other hazardous substances from leaving a specific area, potentially protecting environmentally sensitive areas.

Teams will deploy the boom in the northern part of Lake Manistee Tuesday afternoon, near the S.S. CITY OF MILWAUKEE, so the Coast Guard is asking all mariners to transit the area with caution.

Tuesday’s exercise brought together pollution responders from Sector Lake Michigan, detached duty station Grand Haven, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, the Manistee Fire Department and the Manistee Office of Emergency Management.

The USCG plans to conduct a similar exercise on Wednesday in Grand Haven.

