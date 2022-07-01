Coast Guard reminds boaters to stay sober while boating

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Coast Guard is reminding boaters to stay sober while out on the water.

This comes as the Coast Guard prepares to kick off its annual Operation Dry Water campaign this weekend.

We’re told alcohol is the most recurring factor in boating-related deaths. Just under 9,500 citations were issued and 638 arrests were made last year, officials say.

The Coast Guard warns offenders may be punished with an abrupt end to boating activities, impoundment of water vessels along with associated fines, imprisonment and/or loss of boating liberties.

Those with questions are encouraged to connect with the Coast Guard at 414-405-6436 or Anthony.R.Gallegos@uscg.mil.

