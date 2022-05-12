Coalition celebrates efforts toward clean, renewable energy

LANSING, Mich. — A coalition of Consumers Energy customers, community organizations and elected officials are celebrating the utility’s efforts to transition to clean, renewable energy.

They called for the 15-year power plan, known as an Integrated Resource Plan, nearly a year ago.

More than 800 Consumers customers signed their support for the settlement.

This comes on top of the 4,000 customers, more than 75 advocacy organizations and 50 elected officials who called for the following goals, related to the plan:

Deliver equitable outcomes to communities disproportionately impacted by pollution

Retire the J.H. Campbell coal plant this decade and ensure a fair transition for workers and impacted communities

No investments into new sources of fossil gas

Maximize utility-scale solar, wind, energy storage and energy waste reduction and demand a response

Fully embrace distributed energy generation and community solar

“Retiring the J.H. Campbell plant and creating new opportunities for the workers and communities is the right thing to do.

“And that’s why we’ve been advocating for Michigan to transition away from dirty fossil fuels, like imported coal, to improve the health and safety of residents,” said Dr. Steven Ashmead, Associate Clinical Professor for the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in Grand Rapids.

