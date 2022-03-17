CMU to close some residential areas for fall 2022 semester

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University (CMU) has announced plans to temporarily close some of its residential halls for the fall semester.

In a letter to students, Executive Director of Student Affairs Dr. Kathleen Gardner says the closure affects the North Community, consisting of Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins, and Trout Halls.

Gardner says the impending closure is meant to “enhance the student experience and improve efficiency.”

CMU says the university estimates it will have more available housing than students living on campus this fall and believes they can better meet the needs of students by expanding residential options on the campus’s south side.

We’re told students who had signed up for single rooms in Robinson Hall will be relocated to Wheeler Hall; Larzelere Hall residents will be moved to Thorpe Hall; Trout Hall residents will be moved to Beddow Hall; Calkins Hall residents will be moved to Merrill Hall; and other North Community residents will be relocated to other communities.

Affected students will receive emails detailing new living assignments before Monday, April 18 at 5 p.m., CMU says.

Those wishing to submit housing requests may do so here.

Students with questions or concerns are asked to call 989-774-3111 or email reslife@cmich.edu.

