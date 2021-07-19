CMU giving away 4 full-tuition scholarships in drawing as part of COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University is giving away four full-tuition scholarships to encourage students to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

The university is also giving away $30,000 in additional prizes as part of its COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, which launched Monday.

CMU plans to hold four drawings through August and September, selecting 101 winners on each date. For each drawing, 100 students will get a $75 Visa gift card and one lucky student will receive a scholarship equivalent to a full year of tuition. All participants will also receive a 20% discount at the CMU Bookstore.

The drawing is open to students who have completed a full vaccine protocol, meaning one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine.

Eligible students will need to register online. One entry is allowed, but students are entered into every drawing held after they enter.

Winners will be notified through email. For more information, click here.

