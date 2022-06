Car lovers, get ready to start your engines and head to Grand Haven for the first ever Tri-Cities Kiwanis Classic Car Show.

The show will be held from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday on Washington Avenue from First to Third Street. It'll feature classic cars, live music and food vendors.

If you want to participate in the car show, you'll need to register your car. It'll cost $15 to register.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. Sunday.