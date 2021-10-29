City officials say Benton Harbor water system operating normally after water main break

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor’s water system is back to normal operations Friday and testing shows no evidence of bacterial contamination after a water main break that resulted in a complete loss of pressure Oct. 20.

City officials say that after “extensive” flushing of the system to remove any contaminants that may have entered during the water main break, two rounds of bacterial testing from several locations confirmed the water is safe bacteria-wise.

However, residents are still advised to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula because of ongoing issues with lead, according to a news release.

Food establishments can return to guidance issued before the water main break.

Other guidance from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy includes: