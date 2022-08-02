City of Zeeland hosting Sweet Summer Night on August 4

ZEELAND, Mich. — The City of Zeeland has announced that it will be hosting Sweet Summer Night, an outdoor movie event with treats. The event will be held downtown on August 4 at Elm Street between Cherry Street and Main Avenue from 8 p.m.-11 p.m.

At the event, guests will receive complimentary popcorn and cotton candy starting at 8 p.m. Guests are also recommended to bring their own chair. The movie will be shown in the Splash Pad at dusk (approximately 8:45 p.m.).

“This event is a great way to enjoy the warm nights of summer!” said City Events Coordinator Kerri VanDorp. “The whole family can come out and enjoy a movie under the stars.”

The film shown will be 2006’s Night at the Museum. It follows Larry Daley (Ben Stiller), a night-shift security guard who works at the American Museum of Natural History. At night, the museum’s exhibits come to life. The film also stars Carla Gugino as Rebecca Hutman, Dick Van Dyke as Cecil Fredericks, and Robin Williams as Theodore Roosevelt. It was directed by Shawn Levy and based on the 1993 children’s book by Milan Trenc. A sequel titled Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian was released in 2009. A third film, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, was released in 2014.

