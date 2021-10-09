City of Kentwood hosting Glow in the Park

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood is hoping that everyone in the community can come light up the night Glow in the Park event on Saturday, October 16 at Pinewood Park.

The event features a number of glow-themed activities like light-up playground games. There will also be food, music, crafts as well as a self-times fun run & walk.

You can make a donation at the event and all proceeds will benefit youth programs for the Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department.

Registration for Glow in the Park will cost $5. If you want to participate in the fun run & walk, registration will cost you $20.