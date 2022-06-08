City of Kentwood announces Fourth of July activities

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood has announced the lineup of activities for their Fourth of July celebration.

The first event will be a pancake breakfast at Kentwood Fire Station 1 at 4775 Walma Avenue Southeast. It will include pancakes, sausage, juice, and coffee. Food will be served from 7 a.m.-9:30 a.m. The breakfast will be $5 per person and free for kids 5 and under. A race will then be held starting at the front of Kentwood City Hall. Racers will gather at 7:30 a.m., with the race starting at 8:30 a.m. The race will loop through nearby neighborhoods and finish back at City Hall. All participants will receive a finisher medal and shirt. Registration for the race can be done online.

A parade will be held starting at 9:30 a.m. It will begin at Crestwood Middle School and end at Challenger Elementary School. A carnival will then be held behind City Hall from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. It will include a variety of rides and carnival games. Individual tickets will cost $1 and a wristband can be purchased for $20. From 4 p.m.-10 p.m. City Hall will host community booths, a beer tent, and food trucks. There will also be live music from bands including Project 90, The Stone Soul Rhythym Band, and Serita’s Black Rose. A fireworks show will then be held at dusk.

“Celebrating our nation’s independence by participating in Kentwood’s Fourth of July festivities has been a favorite family and community tradition for many decades,” said Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley. “People of all ages enjoy these events, from pancakes and parades to 5Ks and fireworks. Come out and join us for a day filled with festivities when memories are made, and community is strengthened.”

More information on the Fourth of July events can be found on the City of Kentwood’s website.

