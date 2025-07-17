City of Hudsonville approves new master plan with focus on downtown development

(WXMI) — Hudsonville's Planning Commission unanimously approved its new master plan Wednesday night after holding a final public comment meeting.

The 138-page master plan, produced by third-party company McKenna, received approval after commissioners made some small changes during the meeting.

Pedestrian safety along Chicago Drive emerged as the primary concern among residents who attended the meeting.

"As you guys know, crossing Chicago Drive is extremely scary. Even just today (only) one lane stopped. There was a huge truck carrying something very big and heavy. I was really scared that it wasn't going to stop in time," one resident said.

While multiple planning board commissioners agreed that changes need to be made to improve pedestrian safety, they noted that Chicago Drive is maintained by MDOT, which limits the city's direct control over the roadway.

The master plan is part of a once-per-decade process for cities like Hudsonville. This version revolves around four key pillars: distinctive, livable, vibrant and connected.

Downtown development represents the plan's primary focus, with specific development goals outlined for both 5-year and 20-year timeframes. The plan also emphasizes expanding housing options within the city.

"I'm super excited about the downtown. But I think what's super important is not just the plans on paper, but what actually goes into those buildings," another resident said.

The city will incorporate Wednesday night's changes into the final version of the master plan before it becomes official.

