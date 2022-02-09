Children’s Healing Center partners with Priority Health to expand play therapy, social and emotional support programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The state is considering funding to provide new services to Medicaid recipients and a local nonprofit is working with Priority Health on a study that would influence the state's decision.

The Children's Healing Center received a $900,000 grant to expand play and recreation therapy, parent support, social and emotional support programs along with other services to children with complex medical conditions. It's the country's first year-round recreation center for children with weakened immune systems.

Not only do they offer a safe, germ-free place to play, but they also provide social and educational support services, play therapy and caregiver-focused services.

Studies show the services lessen stress for families and alleviate the feeling of social isolation.

The year-long pilot program started last fall. Priority Health helped select 100 children to participate.

Results will be submitted to the state in September for consideration.

Depending on those, the state could authorize future funding to provide these services to Medicaid recipients.

