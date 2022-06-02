Chick'nCone opening West Michigan location this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chick’nCone is coming to West Michigan. The company has announced that a new location will open in Celebration Village at 2090 Celebration Drive Northeast, Suite 124. The location plans to open this fall.

Chick’nCone is described as a fast craft food brand that specializes in a portable version of chicken and waffles. The restaurant also offers premium chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, fries, and shakes.

The company was founded in 2014, and began as a food truck and catering service. Their first location opened in New York City. They currently have 23 existing stores, including in Dubai, Miami, and San Francisco. 27 new restaurant locations are scheduled to open this year. Chick’nCone has also appeared on the Food Network and Cooking Channel.

“Our family of eight are excited to be included in what encompasses the true American dream,” said franchisee Ann Murad. “We have always taught our family that what really matters in life is to learn something new every day, make a difference and laugh! We instantly fell in love with everything Chick’nCone! The logo, the colors, the vibe, the smell, EVERYTHING! We dream big and put our passion and drive into everything we do and we can’t wait to serve you!”

Chick’nCone’s West Michigan location is scheduled to open in Fall 2022. More information on the chain can be found on their website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube