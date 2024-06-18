Cherry Season starting early at Robinette's Farm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Cherry Season is here in Grand Rapids at Robinette's Farm, and it's a little earlier than normal due to the warm spring weather.

Michigan has a long history with cherries, and according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture, 74% of the supply of tart cherries in the United States for 2023 was grown here in the Mitten.

In 2022, Michigan produced 180 million pounds of tart cherries— a value of $36.5 million.

Robinette's told us the season typically lasts 1-2 weeks, so if you want to pick your own the sooner the better.

U-Pick prices: $2.50/lb

Pre-picked prices: $3.75/lb



U-Pick hours for next week:

Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 pm.

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stay tuned for the hours for the following week!

