Check Out This Meat: comparing prices for you holiday cookout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The American Farm Bureau says the 4th of July cookout bill is looking higher this year, and meat prices will put the biggest dent in your budget.

I know everyone has their favorites when it comes to grilling party foods, but I figured just to get an idea of the prices you can expect to spend this year.

I am comparing a few of the staples between some local grocery chains around the Grand Rapids area.

Mironov Vladimir/Shutterstock

The Meijer on Plainfield Ave, in Grand Rapids has a Fresh from Meijer 80/20 Ground Beef Family pack on sale today for $1.97/lb. The prepackaged meat is about 3lbs for a total of $5.91.

At Aldi, you can find a 2-pound pack of Fresh 80/20 Ground Beef for 3.79/lb, running you $7.58.

Sticking with the beef and moving to Family Fare, the Fulton St. store in Grand Rapids has Fresh 80/20 Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack for $3.99/lb. The pack weighs-in at just over 3 pounds

and should cost you $13.41.

The D&W Fresh Market in Grand Rapids has their 80/20 Lean Ground Beef at the same price of 3.99/lb .

Walmart has their All Natural 80/20 Ground Beef Chuck at $4.74/lb

But if you are making burgers it looks like your best deal might be grabbing a box of Jemmburger Delux Seasons Beef Patties. That is going for 2.98/lb and the 16 patty, 4lbs box will total $11.92

Libby Kamrowski Chickens are seen in a mixed backyard flock near Fort Collins, Colorado on April 24, 2022.



Now if chicken is your game, the prices don't change too much between grocery stores across Grand Rapids but Aldi takes the top spot with the lowest price at $2.19/lb giving you a 5lb Family Pack for $10.95.

Meijer's boneless, skinless, chicken breast 5lb family pack selling for $2.49/lb totaling about $12.30.

Family Fareand D&W Fresh Market both have their five-pound family packs of boneless, skinless, chicken at $2.99/lb, totaling $14.98.

And taking a look at the coop at Walmart, they are selling chicken breasts for $2.67/lb.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube