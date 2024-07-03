Check Out This Meat: comparing prices for you holiday cookout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The American Farm Bureau says the 4th of July cookout bill is looking higher this year, and meat prices will put the biggest dent in your budget.
I know everyone has their favorites when it comes to grilling party foods, but I figured just to get an idea of the prices you can expect to spend this year.
I am comparing a few of the staples between some local grocery chains around the Grand Rapids area.
The Meijer on Plainfield Ave, in Grand Rapids has a Fresh from Meijer 80/20 Ground Beef Family pack on sale today for $1.97/lb. The prepackaged meat is about 3lbs for a total of $5.91.
At Aldi, you can find a 2-pound pack of Fresh 80/20 Ground Beef for 3.79/lb, running you $7.58.
Sticking with the beef and moving to Family Fare, the Fulton St. store in Grand Rapids has Fresh 80/20 Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack for $3.99/lb. The pack weighs-in at just over 3 pounds
and should cost you $13.41.
The D&W Fresh Market in Grand Rapids has their 80/20 Lean Ground Beef at the same price of 3.99/lb .
Walmart has their All Natural 80/20 Ground Beef Chuck at $4.74/lb
But if you are making burgers it looks like your best deal might be grabbing a box of Jemmburger Delux Seasons Beef Patties. That is going for 2.98/lb and the 16 patty, 4lbs box will total $11.92
Now if chicken is your game, the prices don't change too much between grocery stores across Grand Rapids but Aldi takes the top spot with the lowest price at $2.19/lb giving you a 5lb Family Pack for $10.95.
Meijer's boneless, skinless, chicken breast 5lb family pack selling for $2.49/lb totaling about $12.30.
Family Fareand D&W Fresh Market both have their five-pound family packs of boneless, skinless, chicken at $2.99/lb, totaling $14.98.
And taking a look at the coop at Walmart, they are selling chicken breasts for $2.67/lb.
