Charlotte sets aside about $60,000 to give out stipends for essential workers

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The city of Charlotte has set aside about $60,000 to give out stipend payments to police officers, firefighters and Department of Public Works employees.

Mayor Michael Armitage said this is something the city can do to recognize the hard work the essential workers put in during the pandemic.

“I personally was disappointed a little over a year ago. Our city missed out on an opportunity for a grant for stipends for our police and firefighters," Armitage said. "So for me this is a way to kind of right that wrong.

FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass.

The money that was set aside comes from $950,000 the city received through the American Rescue Plan.

Armitage said there are tight parameters on what the money can be used for.

“There’s five categories. We can’t just go put it in general fund and use it on whatever. We can’t even use it for street improvements. There’s very limited areas that this money can be used for,” he said.

Federal funding

Armitage thinks full-time employees will receive around $1,000.

“We still have to look at volunteer firefighters and part time employees and how we want to fairly distribute that,” Armitage said.

Charlotte Fire Department

Dan Daly, the president of Charlotte firefighters local 5290, said working through the pandemic has been different. They've had to wear more protective gear and take more precautions than in the past.

Daly said it’s good that they’re appreciated.

Charlotte Fire Department

“We were a little disappointed that the city didn’t give us the hazard pay that the state granted some employees last year," Daly said. "So, we’re glad to see the city is moving forward with giving us some extra hazard pay right now.”

Armitage said the hope is to start distributing the money by early November.