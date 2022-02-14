Celebration Cinema launches open captioning pilot program

Celebration Cinema is offering open-captioned showtimes as part of a new pilot program.

The showtimes begin February 18 at Celebration Cinema Rivertown in Grandville and the Portage location and are open to the public.

Celebration Cinema says open captioned movies are presentations for which dialogue captioning shows up directly on the screen for the whole audience to see.

“We offer movie-going experiences that provide enjoyment and meet the needs of our community,” says Emily Loeks, Director of Community Affairs. “We are always looking for the best ways to expand on that. Open captioning provides greater comfort and enjoyment for some audiences, including deaf & hard of hearing community members, and some for whom English is a second language.”

The movie theater says closed captioning will continue to be available for almost all movie presentations throughout the week.

Celebration is collaborating with the local Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services nonprofit to host one of the first Sunday shows.

The open-captioned showing will be Sunday afternoons and evenings for all wide-release films in their first two weeks of engagement.