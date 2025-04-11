Celebrating a Legacy: Grand Rapids ballerina set too retire after 2 decade long career

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — The world of ballet is an intricate art form where every detail, from music to choreography, plays a crucial role. For many, including Sarah Marley of the Grand Rapids Ballet, this demanding discipline defines their lives.

And after two decades of professional dancing, Sarah is set to retire.

The Grand Rapids Ballet has been a cornerstone of the community for over 50 years, but soon it will bid farewell to one of its most cherished dancers.

Sarah Marley has devoted 30 years to ballet, starting her journey in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"The teachers kind of kicked me off the island and said she needs to be where there's more opportunity," she recalls.

By the age of 14, she became a trainee in Orlando, Florida, and has traveled across the United States and around the globe, including a 10-month contract with Royal Caribbean Cruises, touring the South Pacific.

WXMI Sarah has danced for over three decades, two of them professional.

Almost seven years ago, Sarah found a home with the Grand Rapids Ballet, which she describes as a trans formative experience.

"Words can't express what the Grand Rapids community and the supporters of the ballet mean to me," she said, emphasizing the deep connections she has formed. "They've gone from strangers to family, and it just warms my heart to be a part of it."

James Sofranko, the director of the Grand Rapids Ballet, praises Sarah as a consummate professional who always strives to give her best. Her kindness and encouragement have made a lasting impression on fellow ballerinas, including Rowan Allegra.

"I remember I came to audition here, and I was, like, super nervous after that class, she made an effort to come up to me and I was like, 'Oh my God'. Like, no one ever does that after an audition."

Allegra has enjoyed a close bond with Sarah over their three years together.

"We're probably always laughing too much together in the studio. And, yeah, she lights up my day," Allegra said.

WXMI Sarah wants to continue helping teach the next generation of dancers in Grand Rapids.

Though retiring from performing, Sarah plans to stay involved with the ballet.

"I can't wait to be able to give my knowledge, my total, complete knowledge of the art form and the technique. To the students," she said. "I can't wait to continue to inspire future generations."

Sarah’s final performance will take place during the last weekend of April and the first weekend of May.

Tickets are still available for those wishing to celebrate her remarkable legacy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube