Celebrate the holidays in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — The first snow has fallen and the temperatures are dropping. That means its time to celebrate the holiday season. If you're looking for that perfect holiday activity, Downtown Holland might be the place for you.

The city has planned lots of fun activities. Its heated street and holiday lights make this time of year perfect to spend with the whole family.

The popular open house returns Saturday. It's happening from 5-8 p.m. more than 50 shops are participating in the event.

Holiday Kerstmarkt kicks off this weekend and lasts through December 17. You'll find holiday decor, baked goods, gifts and more. The event takes place at the Eighth Street Market.

The first ever Magic at the Mill is happening at Windmill Island Gardens this year. One thousand LED lossoms will light up the tulip field. There will also be other attractions like a carousel, street oegan and time to shop.

The big man himself, Santa Claus will be visting Downtown Holland from December 2-23. He'll be strolling on 8th Street every Friday in December for photos, greetings and more. Be sure to keep an eye out for him.

For a full list of events, visit Downtown Holland's website.