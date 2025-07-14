Celebrate restoration success at Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission is hosting a special event to highlight the successful restoration of Muskegon Lake.

The public is invited to take a land or water site tour — where they can learn more about the project and to mark a significant milestone in the community's commitment to restoring and preserving natural resources.

Event details:



Monday, July 14

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. — Restoration Site Tour via Trolley: 316 Morris Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49440

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. — Sunset Cruise on the AquaStar: 560 Mart Street, Muskegon, MI 49440

The organization will be hosting legislators and project partners during the event and will also highlight the importance of restoration projects like this one.

Muskegon Lake was designated as an Area of Concern (AOC) in 1987 due to a number of ecological problems.

We told you earlier this month that it will be delisted later in 2025.

The organization says $112 million in federal, state and local funding has been invested to restore 84 acres of wetlands, 51 acres of open water wetlands and 5 miles of shoreline — while also removing 125 acres of fill and mill debris.

The organization credits the Healing our Waters Coalition and the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative for helping to make this restoration project possible.

