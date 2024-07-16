Cedar Springs Man speaks at the Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — With the Republican National Convention underway, there is no shortage of speeches to listen to. On Monday, one of the people to take the stage was a retiree from Cedar Springs and he went on just after Donald Trump came to the convention floor.

“I'm not a senator or a governor or some other politician, but I'm just a regular guy.” Said Mark Laws from the RNC stage.

He got the chance to Speak at the RNC convention Monday, saying fin his speech,

‘Prices keep going up, but my income stays the same. I just keep putting things off hoping that I'll be able to afford them again someday.”

Last Thursday Laws received a phone call from the Trump campaign asking if he was available to talk at the convention.

“They said, well, we want you to go to Milwaukee, and I went, really? you want me to go to Milwaukee. And, and so we talked a little bit about what they wanted me to do. And I said, Hey, I'd be happy to do whatever.” Said Mark Laws.

His speech was about challenges he and other older people are facing.

30 minutes before he took the stage, he found out that he would be the first speaker after Donald Trump and his new VP nominee JD Vance were introduced.

“ I got up there. And I was having a little bit of a hard time kind of keeping, keeping myself under control. And I had to kind of wait a minute and kind of put my hand up so people didn't see me kind of, you know, making a funny face or whatever. But yeah, that was, that was a very, I was nervous. And then really nervous. When I found out it was Trump.” Said, Laws

Even though he didn’t get to meet the former president he has been meeting and networking with a lot of other Republicans and was glad people got to hear him talk

Laws said, “We got to keep the principles of freedom and liberty and whatnot, that's made us great.”

Laws says he was glad for the opportunity and plans to keep meeting with other Republicans for the rest of the convention.

