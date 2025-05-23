Cedar Springs man charged in connection with multiple business break-ins

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 49-year-old Cedar Springs man has been charged in connection with a string of business break-ins across northern Kent County that began in December 2024.

Matthew Robinson was arrested after allegedly burglarizing several businesses in Plainfield and Algoma Townships over a four-month period, according to a Kent County Sheriff's Office social media post.

Investigators reportedly identified a pattern in the break-ins that led them to Robinson as a suspect.

When road patrol deputies attempted to arrest Robinson, he fled in his vehicle before abandoning it in a gravel pit and running off.

Deputies say they took Robinson into custody after they found him lying in an open field.

The sheriff's office reports that Robinson was arraigned on multiple charges, and has been linked to additional crimes in Kent County and two neighboring counties.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

