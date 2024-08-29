Cedar Springs Brewing Company adds a Puppy Table for customers to bring their dogs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — We’ve all heard that man is a dog’s best friend. Unfortunately, you can’t take that friend with you when you go to a restaurant. Not so fast says Cedar Springs Brewing Company, who is adding a puppy table so your four-legged friend can join you for a brew.

Charlie and Alan Gould like to hang out at Cedar Springs Brewing Company.

“Charlie loves it. Charlie loves to hang around people.” Said Alan Gould.

Up to a couple weeks ago Alan couldn’t bring Charlie along.

“You cannot have dogs ,or non-service animals in a service area, which is sometimes difficult to under always understand.” Said Alan.

For years, owner Dave Ringler, has been hearing that customers would like to be able to bring their dogs to the brewery.

“There would be frustration sometimes from guests, and, of course, from our staff as well.” Said Dave.

To get around the no animal rule, Dave, with the help of Alan, set up a puppy table just outside of the biergarten.

Alan said, “He mentioned that he wanted to get a picnic table out here. And that's when I said, Dave, I've got one. we're not using it. So, I can bring it down and donate it if you want. He said, Sure.”

“This was a way to put a space and outside the service area where we could welcome pets.” Said Dave.

Now the table, affixed with its own red umbrella, sits in a grassy area near the patio so dogs and owners can enjoy.

Alan said, “Usually later in the afternoon, there's, oh, at least two, three other dogs that are here and in the area. And sometimes people bring lawn chairs and set them up over here.”

So, feel free to bring fido to red flannel country.

“We're kind of a European, Bavarian German place, and that's pretty common over there. So, it was a way to kind of blend some of these, some of the culture that we were used to, and we're trying to share here in West Michigan as well.” Said Dave.

The brewery does ask when using the puppy table, keep your dogs on a leash and clean up when necessary.

