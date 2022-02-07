Caught on Camera: MSP shares video of driver losing control on I-94

NILES, Mich. — Michigan State Police are reminding drivers to slow down when weather conditions are less than ideal.

Michigan State Police shared a video on Twitter of a driver who lost control on I-94 and was almost hit by an MSP patrol vehicle on Friday.

Last Friday on I-94, a motorist going too fast for conditions loss control & was nearly struck by an #MSP patrol vehicle. Luckily no one was injured. Like Niles Post Tpr. Sassono stated, "this could happen to you, so please slowdown."#SafeTravels pic.twitter.com/AashrI9tIm — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) February 7, 2022

Troopers say the driver was going too fast for conditions.

Trooper Sassono from the Niles post said, “This could happen to you, so please slow down.”

