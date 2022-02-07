Watch
Caught on Camera: MSP shares video of driver losing control on I-94

Michigan State Police are reminding drivers to slow down when weather conditions are less than ideal.
Posted at 3:18 PM, Feb 07, 2022
NILES, Mich. — Michigan State Police are reminding drivers to slow down when weather conditions are less than ideal.

Michigan State Police shared a video on Twitter of a driver who lost control on I-94 and was almost hit by an MSP patrol vehicle on Friday.

Troopers say the driver was going too fast for conditions.

Trooper Sassono from the Niles post said, “This could happen to you, so please slow down.”

