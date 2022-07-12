MUSKEGON, Mich. — Catholic Charities West Michigan is looking for volunteers ages 55 and older with limited income to serve as mentors to local students through the AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent program. The foster grandparents would volunteer in Muskegon, Newaygo, and Lake counties.

The Foster Grandparent program allows older adults to help guide students to higher academic achievement. This is done through one-on-one tutoring, as well a support in their classrooms. Volunteers will be trained at the nonprofit’s White Cloud or Muskegon locations.

To be eligible, volunteers must be 55 years of age or older, with a limited income. They must also have no criminal history. Volunteers whose income levels qualify will receive stipends and mileage reimbursement to help offset the costs of volunteering.

“Foster Grandparents serve as role models and mentors for students with exceptional or special needs, helping them pave a path to a successful future,” said Program Director Carol Hart. “Students benefit immensely through improved academic outcomes and having a trusted ‘grandparent’ in their classroom to learn with, talk to, and confide in.”

Anyone interested in volunteering or learning more about the program can call (231)-726-1200 or visit Catholic Charities West Michigan’s website.

