GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Catherine’s Health Center has announced that a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for its new location in Wyoming. The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, August 9 at 11 a.m.

The new location will be located at 950 36th St SW in Wyoming. It is scheduled to open on Monday, August 1. It will be Catherine’s Health Center’s fourth location. The new location will provide primary medical services and behavioral health services.

“Being able to open our doors to the Wyoming community will be important in helping to close so many gaps for those seeking care here,” said Catherine’s Health Center’s Director of Strategic Engagement Sam Wohlfeil. “This has been a process with plenty of ups and downs and we are so thrilled to be finally opening our doors!”

“We are excited to be opening our doors to the Wyoming Community and to be able to bring Catherine’s services to anyone and everyone that comes through our doors,” said Catherine’s Health Center’s CEO Megan Erskine. “Not only providing our services to but doing so in partnership with the Wyoming community will be key to providing quality and comprehensive healthcare to anyone in need.”

