Cass County head-on crash kills Centreville man, 5-year-old boy

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers are looking into a crash that killed two people in Cass County Friday night.

Michigan State Police says it happened in Howard Township near Pine Lake Street on M-60.

We’re told a 30-year-old Centreville man drove west on M-60 at high speeds when his passenger vehicle traveled across the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound SUV.

MSP says the crash killed the man and his 5-year-old boy.

The SUV driver and his passenger sustained minor injuries and were taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital, authorities say.

The 5-year-old was properly strapped in during the crash, but it is not yet known if his father had worn a seat belt or if intoxicants were a factor in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation. Authorities await a pending toxicology report.

