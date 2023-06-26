Cass Co. deputies: 107 animals located in 'inhumane' conditions, 1 arrested

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in custody after more than 100 animals were found living in “inhumane” conditions in Howard Township last week.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the animals were found during a search warrant near Lilac Avenue and Huntly Road on June 21.

Among the 107 animals found were cats, dogs, snakes, rabbits, hamsters, goats and more, according to deputies.

We’re told Robert Dean Archer II was taken into custody on a bond revocation order. Charges are being sought with the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office.

CCSO credits the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

The incident remains under investigation.

