Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cass Co. deputies: 107 animals located in 'inhumane' conditions, 1 arrested

Cass County Sheriff's Office 11202022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Cass County Sheriff's Department is investigating Saturday's collision that left one man hospitalized.
Cass County Sheriff's Office 11202022
Posted at 4:18 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 16:18:57-04

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in custody after more than 100 animals were found living in “inhumane” conditions in Howard Township last week.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the animals were found during a search warrant near Lilac Avenue and Huntly Road on June 21.

Among the 107 animals found were cats, dogs, snakes, rabbits, hamsters, goats and more, according to deputies.

We’re told Robert Dean Archer II was taken into custody on a bond revocation order. Charges are being sought with the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office.

CCSO credits the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

The incident remains under investigation.

READ MORE: Dogs rescued from hoarding conditions can now find their forever homes

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward