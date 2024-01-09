Casnovia firefighter honored for 50 years of service

CASNOVIA, Mich. — There was a big honor in a small town as a firefighter was honored for fifty years of service.

The Casnovia Township Fire Department surprised John Behler at the fire department Monday night.

Back in 1974, on the heels of his National Guard Service, Behler joined the fire department and has been there ever since.

Those who know and work with him say Behler has always been the first to volunteer for whatever is needed. He's worked about everything you can at the fire department, but these days, he mainly helps with traffic control on scene.

"Right now, it's getting to where I'm getting older, I have a hard time sometimes getting going like the other ones, but I say I'll be there one way or the other. If they need me I'm on my way," he said.

Behler also volunteers to install smoke detectors in the the community. His service doesn't stop at the fire department though. He volunteers to deliver farm-to-family food boxes.

The ceremony included a presentation by the Town Supervisor, where Behler was presented with a plaque and a mock newspaper article showing facts from 1974.

Regarding the honor, he said, "It means a lot. It means what I've done over the years people appreciate, and I hope when I retire or when I'm done, someone else takes over."

