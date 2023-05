GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The largest, exotic car show returns to Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Cars & Coffee is kicking off the season at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market. It'll feature sports cars, exotic cars, muscle cars and more.

It's happening from 10-1 p.m. but if you miss out on all the fun, don't worry, Cars & Coffee will return to the Downtown Market on July 15th and September 9th.