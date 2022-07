CLARKSTON, Mich. — Carlos Santana collapsed during a concert at the Pine Knob Music Theatre on Tuesday.

According to FOX 2, Santa had been performing for about 40 minutes at the time he collapsed.

The audience at the concert was then told that the rest of the show was canceled. They were also told to pray for him due to a serious medical issue.

