Careerline Tech Center students sell homemade jam to provide food to those in need

HOLLAND, Mich. — Careerline Tech Center Students in the Culinary Arts program raised money by selling homemade jam and other goods to give meals to Holland Rescue Mission as well as Valentine’s Day goodies to children attending the Boys & Girls Club of Holland.

The efforts were student led. Annually the students raise funds for field trips, class projects and charities. Decisions on where the money goes are made monthly in meetings held by the students.

“The students were responsible for reaching out to different locations to see where we could help, developing a plan, and then successfully executing the entire event,” Culinary Arts program Instructor Josh Hoeksema said. “Through these projects they worked on people, organizational, time management, cooking and leadership skills.”

Students assembled 175 boxed meals for men’s, women’s and children's missions through Holland Rescue Mission and the Gateway Community Center. Students developed the menu, made the food, and packed/prepped the boxes for distribution.

Their kindness didn’t stop there, tech students baked Valentine’s Day cookies and assembled enough goodie bags for 100 children to receive treats on Valentine’s Day.

“Projects like these are a way to give back to our community in a time where we can all use some extra love,” Hoeksema said. “We are so proud of our students and know they feel good about their work too.”